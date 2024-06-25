Getchell Gold Advances Nevada Gold Project

Getchell Gold Corp (TSE:GTCH) has released an update.

Getchell Gold Corp has engaged Forte Dynamics to conduct a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) on their Fondaway Canyon Gold Project in Nevada, building on their recent successful drilling campaigns and a substantial Mineral Resource Estimate reported in early 2023. The company is updating the mineral resource estimate, which may see an increase due to a recently established higher bulk density value, and is also initiating a modernized metallurgical study to account for advancements in mineral processing over the past two decades.

