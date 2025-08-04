GetBusy Announces Changes to Shareholder Concert Party and Upcoming Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from GetBusy Plc ( (GB:GETB) ).

GetBusy plc has announced changes to its shareholder concert party established at its IPO, with Greg Wilkinson no longer part of the group due to changes in relationships. This adjustment allows the remaining members, Clive and Daniel Rabie, to acquire more shares without triggering a mandatory offer under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code, provided their collective interest remains below 30% of the company’s voting shares. The company also plans to release its half-year results for 2025 on September 9.

Spark’s Take on GB:GETB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GETB is a Outperform.

GetBusy Plc exhibits strong technical momentum and positive corporate developments, enhancing its growth outlook. However, financial stability challenges and inconsistent free cash flow generation temper the overall score.

More about GetBusy Plc

GetBusy plc is a leading provider of productivity software solutions for professional and financial services, enabling businesses to work securely and efficiently across various platforms. With nearly 70,000 paying users and over 4 million collaborators, GetBusy is a fast-growing SaaS company known for its sustained double-digit growth in high-quality recurring subscription revenue.

Average Trading Volume: 77,375

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £26.36M

