Get Nice Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for Transactions

Get Nice Holdings Limited ( (HK:0064) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Get Nice Holdings Limited announced a delay in the dispatch of a circular related to its continuing connected transactions and the Financing Services Agreement. The circular, initially expected by October 27, 2025, is now postponed to on or before November 10, 2025, to allow more time to finalize the information. This delay may impact the company’s communication with shareholders regarding these transactions.

Get Nice Holdings Limited

Get Nice Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on financial services and related transactions.

Average Trading Volume: 215,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.84B

