Gerdau’s Q2 2025: Strong North American Performance

Gerdau ( (GGB) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Gerdau presented to its investors.

Gerdau S.A., a leading steel producer in the Americas, operates across Brazil, North America, and South America, specializing in long, flat, and special steel products. The company is recognized for its commitment to sustainable practices and strategic geographic diversification.

In the second quarter of 2025, Gerdau reported a modest increase in net sales to R$17.5 billion, driven by strong performance in North America, which accounted for 61.4% of the company’s consolidated EBITDA. Despite challenges in the Brazilian market due to high steel imports, Gerdau achieved an adjusted EBITDA of R$2.6 billion, reflecting a 7% increase from the previous quarter.

Key financial highlights include a 16.2% rise in earnings per share to R$0.43 and a significant investment of R$1.6 billion, primarily in Brazil. The company also approved R$239.5 million in dividends and continued its share buyback program, repurchasing 43.8 million shares. Gerdau’s strategic focus on North America paid off, with increased domestic steel demand and higher shipment volumes.

Looking ahead, Gerdau remains committed to its sustainable growth strategy, emphasizing geographic diversification and operational efficiency. The company aims to navigate macroeconomic uncertainties while enhancing its competitiveness in the global steel market.

