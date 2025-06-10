Gerdau S.A. Completes Cash Tender Offer for 2027 Notes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

On June 9, 2025, Gerdau S.A. announced the successful completion of its cash tender offer for any and all outstanding 4.875% notes due 2027, issued by Gerdau Trade Inc. The offer, which expired on the same day, resulted in the acceptance of $237,646,000 in principal amount of notes, leaving $180,598,000 outstanding. This strategic financial move is expected to enhance Gerdau’s financial flexibility and strengthen its position in the steel industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (GGB) stock is a Buy with a $5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gerdau SA stock, see the GGB Stock Forecast page.

Gerdau SA shows solid financial performance backed by strong profitability and efficient cash flow management. Despite facing challenges in the Brazilian market and potential economic uncertainties in the U.S., the company maintains a balanced outlook with strategic capital allocation. Technical indicators support a stable trend, and the valuation metrics offer a reasonable investment case.

More about Gerdau SA

Gerdau S.A. is a leading company in the steel industry, known for producing long steel and special steel products. It operates primarily in the Americas and is a significant player in the global steel market.

Average Trading Volume: 11,479,773

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.83B

