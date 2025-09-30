GeoVax Labs Raises $2.5 Million in Direct Offering

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

GeoVax Labs ( (GOVX) ) has shared an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, GeoVax Labs, Inc. announced the closing of a registered direct offering, raising approximately $2.5 million through the sale of common stock and warrants. The proceeds are intended to advance the company’s product candidates, including research, development, and clinical studies. The offering, managed by Roth Capital Partners, involves a special meeting of stockholders to approve the issuance of common warrant shares, which will be exercisable upon approval and expire five years thereafter.

The most recent analyst rating on (GOVX) stock is a Buy with a $14.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GeoVax Labs stock, see the GOVX Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GOVX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GOVX is a Underperform.

GeoVax Labs is navigating substantial financial and operational challenges, reflected in its low financial performance score. While there are positive developments in vaccine advancements and strategic partnerships, the negative impact of the BARDA contract termination and bearish technical indicators weigh heavily on the overall score.

More about GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing vaccines against infectious diseases and therapies for solid tumor cancers. The company’s lead clinical program includes a next-generation COVID-19 vaccine and a novel oncolytic solid tumor gene-directed therapy. GeoVax also has a strong intellectual property portfolio and is advancing a vaccine targeting Mpox and smallpox.

Average Trading Volume: 1,412,869

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $15.95M

