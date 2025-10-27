Geotech Holdings Ltd. Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Geotech Holdings Ltd. just unveiled an update.

Geotech Holdings Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the company. The board includes executive directors Wei Weizhan and Hui Sai Kwong Garrison, along with independent non-executive directors Chan Tsang Mo, Shen Zejing, and Yip Wai Ching. The announcement also details the members of the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees, highlighting the leadership roles of Chan Tsang Mo and Yip Wai Ching in these committees. This update provides clarity on the governance structure of Geotech Holdings Ltd., potentially impacting investor confidence and stakeholder engagement.

Geotech Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, operating under the stock code 1707.

Average Trading Volume: 868,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$114.2M

