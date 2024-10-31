Georgina Energy plc Pursues Growth in Helium and Hydrogen

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (GB:GEX) has released an update.

Georgina Energy plc, formerly known as Mining, Minerals & Metals plc, has successfully completed a reverse takeover and raised £5 million, relisting on the London Stock Exchange. The company is actively advancing its drilling operations at the EP513 Hussar site and securing permits for the EPA155 Mt Winter project, aiming to become a leading producer of helium and hydrogen in the global energy market. Despite reporting a significant loss in its interim financial results, Georgina Energy is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for these critical resources.

