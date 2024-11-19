Georgina Energy Expands Shares Amid Strategic Growth

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (GB:GEX) has released an update.

Georgina Energy PLC has announced the exercise of 6,358,848 warrants by CSS Alpha Fund, resulting in an admission of new shares to the London Stock Exchange. Following this, the company’s total voting rights will adjust to 97,027,244 ordinary shares. This move is part of Georgina’s strategic plan to strengthen its position in the helium and hydrogen markets.

