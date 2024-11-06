Georgina Energy Advances Key Australian Energy Projects

Mining, Minerals & Metals plc (GB:GEX) has released an update.

Georgina Energy plc is advancing its helium, hydrogen, and natural gas projects in Australia with fully funded operations at Hussar and Mt Winter, and a scoping study underway for a large-scale separation plant. The company is also pursuing potential farm-in rights for new subsalt targets, leveraging its recent financial boost from a London Stock Exchange listing to explore these critical energy sectors. This strategic positioning aims to capitalize on the rising demand for helium and hydrogen.

