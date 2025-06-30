Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) is now available.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its own shares as part of a buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. The company has acquired 10,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 1909.5710 pence per share, with plans to cancel these shares later, which will impact the total number of shares in issue and voting rights.

Average Trading Volume: 82,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £700.3M

