Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC has announced the repurchase of 15,050 of its own shares on June 27, 2024, as part of an ongoing share buyback and cancellation program, with shares bought at prices ranging from 954p to 960p. Following the cancellation of these shares, the total number of shares with voting rights will reduce to 41,912,490. The company has stated it will continue to provide updates regarding future purchases under this program.

