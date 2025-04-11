Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has issued an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its ordinary shares as part of a previously announced share buyback and cancellation program. This transaction, executed by Numis Securities Limited, involved the purchase of 23,772 shares on the London Stock Exchange at a volume-weighted average price of 1300.0877 pence per share. The repurchased shares will be held in treasury until their cancellation later this month. This move is part of Georgia Capital’s strategic financial management to optimize its capital structure, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation and increasing the proportionate ownership of remaining shareholders.

More about Georgia Capital PLC

YTD Price Performance: 9.67%

Average Trading Volume: 81,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £464.9M

