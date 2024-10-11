Georgia Capital PLC Executes Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 20,000 of its own shares at prices ranging from 966 to 1000 pence per share as part of a programme announced earlier in May 2024. Following the buyback, the shares will be held in treasury with plans to cancel them later in the month, which will leave the company with 300,000 treasury shares and 40,001,395 voting rights. The transaction occurred on the London Stock Exchange on October 11, 2024, as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:CGEO stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.