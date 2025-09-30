Georgia Capital PLC Announces Share Buyback Transaction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Georgia Capital PLC ( (GB:CGEO) ) has provided an announcement.

Georgia Capital PLC, a company involved in financial operations, announced a transaction involving the repurchase of its ordinary shares. This transaction is part of a share buyback and cancellation program initiated in December 2024. On September 30, 2025, the company repurchased 12,500 shares at a price of 2420 pence each, with plans to cancel these shares later in the month. This move will adjust the number of shares in treasury and voting rights, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 90,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £866.3M

