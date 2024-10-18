Georgia Capital Enhances Market Position with Share Buyback

Georgia Capital PLC (GB:CGEO) has released an update.

Georgia Capital PLC has executed a share buyback program, acquiring 20,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 1036.5053 pence per share. This strategic move, carried out through Numis Securities Limited, aims to strengthen the company’s market position by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Post-buyback, the total number of shares held in treasury stands at 375,000, with voting rights attached to 39,926,395 shares.

