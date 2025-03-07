GeoPark Reports Resilient 2024 Earnings Amid Challenges

GeoPark ( (GPRK) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information GeoPark presented to its investors.

GeoPark Limited is a leading independent energy company with over 20 years of operations across Latin America, focusing on oil and gas exploration and production. In its latest earnings report, GeoPark announced a full-year adjusted EBITDA of $417 million for 2024, despite facing challenges such as lower Brent prices and higher costs. The company highlighted its ongoing portfolio transformation and record shareholder value returns, including a quarterly cash dividend of $0.147 per share. Key financial metrics showed a decrease in adjusted EBITDA from $451.9 million in 2023 to $416.9 million in 2024, primarily due to lower production and one-off expenses. However, GeoPark maintained a strong operating margin of 41%, showcasing its financial discipline. The acquisition of unconventional hydrocarbon blocks in Vaca Muerta, Argentina, is expected to bolster future production. Looking ahead, GeoPark aims to maximize production efficiency and explore growth opportunities, with a focus on its Llanos 34 and CPO-5 blocks in Colombia and the development of the Vaca Muerta blocks.