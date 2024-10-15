Geopacific Shareholders Greenlight Key Resolutions

Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.

Shareholders of Geopacific Resources Limited have overwhelmingly approved all proposed resolutions at the Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 15, 2024. Key resolutions included the issuance of shares to Deutsche Balaton AG and 2Invest AG, as well as the ratification of shares issued to Lingbao Gold, all of which passed with over 97% support. Investors can view detailed poll results and further information on the company’s website.

