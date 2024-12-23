Geopacific Director Increases Stake with Share Acquisition

Geopacific Resources Limited (AU:GPR) has released an update.
Geopacific Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Graham Ascough acquired 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares through an on-market transaction. This purchase, valued at $20,000, increases his holdings through the Ascough Superfund and Ascough Family Trust, signaling potential confidence in the company’s future prospects.
