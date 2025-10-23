GEO Exploration Advances Juno Project with Successful Initial Drilling

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Petroleum ( (GB:GEO) ) just unveiled an update.

GEO Exploration Limited announced the completion of its initial drilling phase at the Juno Project in Western Australia, marking a significant milestone in its exploration efforts. The drilling of holes JUD001 and JUD002 successfully intersected targeted rock sequences, and the company is optimistic about the potential for a district-scale discovery. With assay results expected soon and further drilling planned for early 2026, GEO is building momentum in a largely untested area, which could have substantial implications for its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

GEO Exploration Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on exploration activities. It is engaged in the discovery and development of mineral resources, primarily targeting gold deposits. The company is actively involved in projects in underexplored regions, aiming to unlock significant mineral potential.

