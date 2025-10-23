GEO Exploration Advances Juno Project with Successful Drilling Completion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Global Petroleum ( (GB:GEO) ) has issued an update.

GEO Exploration Limited has completed the drilling of two diamond holes, JUD001 and JUD002, at its Juno Project in Western Australia, marking a significant step in its exploration efforts. The company is optimistic about the project’s potential, having intersected the targeted rock sequences and plans to begin the next phase of drilling in early 2026. This development positions GEO as a first mover in a largely unexplored region, potentially leading to a district-scale discovery. The assay results, expected this quarter, will provide further insights into the geological potential of the area.

GEO Exploration Limited operates in the mining and exploration industry, focusing on greenfield projects. The company is engaged in discovering and developing mineral resources, with a particular emphasis on underexplored regions. Its primary market focus is on unlocking district-scale discoveries, as demonstrated by its activities at the Juno Project in Western Australia.

