Genus plc Forecasts Stable FY24 Financials

Genus plc, the pioneering global animal genetics firm, anticipates its adjusted profit before tax for FY24 to meet market expectations, ranging between £58m and £61m, with an expected Group Net Debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.0x. Despite challenges in the Chinese and Brazilian markets leading to reduced demand, the company has offset losses through early savings from its Value Acceleration Programme. Investors should note the preliminary FY24 results are set to be published on September 5, 2024.

