Gentrack Group Issues Share Rights to Employees

Gentrack Group Ltd (AU:GTK) has released an update.

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Gentrack Group Ltd has issued 241,449 share rights as part of its Long-Term Incentive Scheme, aimed at rewarding eligible employees below the executive level. These share rights, which are set to vest in three tranches over the next few years, will provide employees with an opportunity to convert them into ordinary shares of the company, enhancing employee engagement and aligning interests with shareholders.

For further insights into AU:GTK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.