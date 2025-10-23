Gentian Diagnostics Confirms Calprotectin’s Role in Early Neonatal Infection Detection

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Gentian Diagnostics ASA ( (DE:6FK) ) is now available.

Gentian Diagnostics ASA announced that a collaborative study with University Children’s Hospital Regensburg and Hospital St. Hedwig confirms the efficacy of calprotectin as an early biomarker for detecting bacterial infections and sepsis in neonates. Presented at the jENS Congress, the study highlights calprotectin’s diagnostic accuracy and its potential to enhance diagnostic strategies and antibiotic stewardship, offering a practical addition to clinical workflows.

More about Gentian Diagnostics ASA

Gentian Diagnostics ASA is a developer and manufacturer of in vitro diagnostic reagents, specializing in homogenous immunoassays for conditions such as infections, inflammations, kidney failures, and congestive heart failures. The company is based in Moss, Norway, and operates globally with offices in Sweden, the USA, and China.

Average Trading Volume: 5,250

Current Market Cap: NOK857.5M

For detailed information about 6FK stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue