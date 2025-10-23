Gentherm Reports Record Q3 2025 Revenue and Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Gentherm ( (THRM) ) has issued an update.

On October 23, 2025, Gentherm announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, achieving a record quarterly revenue of $387 million and securing $745 million in automotive new business awards. The company raised its full-year revenue guidance midpoint and highlighted its strategic initiatives, including entering the furniture market with comfort solutions expected to start production in early 2026. Despite a slight decrease in gross margin and net income compared to the previous year, Gentherm demonstrated strong cash flow and operational excellence, positioning itself for long-term growth and value creation.

The most recent analyst rating on (THRM) stock is a Hold with a $38.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Gentherm stock, see the THRM Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on THRM Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, THRM is a Neutral.

Gentherm’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and strategic growth initiatives, offset by valuation concerns and mixed technical indicators. The company’s efforts to expand in China and adjacent markets are promising, but revenue declines and regional underperformance present challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on THRM stock, click here.

More about Gentherm

Gentherm, listed on NASDAQ as THRM, is a global leader in innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies. The company offers automotive products such as Climate Control Seats, Lumbar and Massage Comfort Solutions, and Valve Systems, as well as medical products like patient temperature management systems. With over 14,000 employees across 13 countries, Gentherm is focused on developing new technologies to enhance existing products and create new applications for various markets.

Average Trading Volume: 228,797

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.07B

Find detailed analytics on THRM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue