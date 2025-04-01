Gentex Completes Strategic Acquisition of VOXX International

Gentex ( (GNTX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Gentex completed its acquisition of VOXX International, a global supplier of automotive and consumer electronics, as well as premium audio equipment. This strategic acquisition is expected to increase Gentex’s annual revenue by $325 million to $375 million. The acquisition includes VOXX’s expertise in consumer product distribution and premium audio solutions, which Gentex plans to leverage to expand its smart home product portfolio. Gentex aims to integrate its engineering and high-volume electronics manufacturing expertise with VOXX’s existing capabilities to enhance profitability and strengthen business units.

More about Gentex

Gentex Corporation is a technology company founded in 1974, specializing in electro-optical products for the automotive, aerospace, fire protection, and medical industries. Known for its automotive electronics, Gentex is expanding its capabilities in vision systems, sensing, AI development, biometrics, home automation, and other smart technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -18.53%

Average Trading Volume: 2,139,174

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.32B

See more data about GNTX stock on TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue