Genscript’s Breakthrough in Multiple Myeloma Treatment

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech’s subsidiary, Legend Biotech, has announced breakthrough Phase 3 study results, showing that their cell therapy CARVYKTI significantly improves overall survival in patients with lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma. The therapy demonstrated a 45 percent reduction in risk of death over standard treatments, marking it as the first cell therapy to achieve such results in multiple myeloma as early as the second line of treatment. These findings were presented at the International Myeloma Society Annual Meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

