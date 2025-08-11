Genscript Biotech’s Associate Legend Biotech Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Genscript Biotech ( (HK:1548) ) has shared an announcement.

Genscript Biotech Corporation announced that its associate, Legend Biotech Corporation, has released its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The results, filed with the SEC, highlight Legend Biotech’s recent business achievements. Shareholders are advised to consider investment risks when dealing with Genscript’s securities.

More about Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the biotech industry. The company is involved in the development and commercialization of innovative biotechnological products and services, with a focus on advancing healthcare solutions globally.

YTD Price Performance: 72.26%

Average Trading Volume: 29,301,189

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.78B

For a thorough assessment of 1548 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue