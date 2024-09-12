Genscript Biotech Welcomes New Directors

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced the appointment of Dr. Ross Allen Grossman as a non-executive Director and Dr. Alphonse Galdes as an independent non-executive Director, effective September 12, 2024. Dr. Grossman brings over 35 years of human resources experience from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, while Dr. Galdes offers extensive expertise in drug discovery and biopharmaceutical development. The company extends a warm welcome to both, anticipating their contributions to Genscript’s strategic growth and leadership.

