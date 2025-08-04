Genscript Biotech Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results Review

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Genscript Biotech ( (HK:1548) ) is now available.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 16, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend, which could have implications for the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the biotech industry. It focuses on providing innovative products and services, although specific details about its market focus or primary offerings are not provided in the announcement.

YTD Price Performance: 68.70%

Average Trading Volume: 29,093,826

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$36.01B

