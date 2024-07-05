Genscript Biotech Reveals Board Structure

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced the composition of its Board of Directors and detailed the roles within its five established committees. The executive team is led by Dr. Zhang Fangliang, Mr. Meng Jiange as Chairman, Ms. Wang Ye as President, and Dr. Zhu Li as Chief Strategy Officer. The board also includes Non-Executive Director Dr. Wang Luquan and four Independent Non-Executive Directors who play key roles in various committees including Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, Risk Management and ESG, and Strategy.

