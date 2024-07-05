Genscript Biotech Announces Board Reshuffle

Genscript Biotech (HK:1548) has released an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced the resignation of two key members, Ms. Wang Jiafen and Dr. Wang Xuehai, effective from 5 July 2024, due to retirement and a desire to focus on other business commitments, respectively. The company has appointed Dr. Shi Chenyang as a new member of the Strategy Committee, maintaining a four-member composition. The board expressed appreciation for the contributions of the departing members and welcomed the new appointee.

