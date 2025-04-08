Genscript Biotech Announces 2025 AGM with Key Resolutions

Genscript Biotech ( (HK:1548) ) has provided an update.

Genscript Biotech Corporation has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 29, 2025, in Nanjing, China. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements, re-election of board members, and re-appointment of auditors. Additionally, the company seeks approval to allow its directors to issue new shares, a move that could potentially impact its capital structure and shareholder value.

Genscript Biotech Corporation is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the biotechnology industry. The company focuses on providing a range of biotech products and services, including gene synthesis, peptide synthesis, protein production, and antibody development, catering to the needs of the life sciences research and pharmaceutical sectors.

