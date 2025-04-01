Genprex Delays Yearly Report Filing

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Genprex, Inc., a biotechnology company, has filed a Form 12b-25 indicating a delay in submitting its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The delay is primarily due to the need for additional time to complete and finalize the company’s financial statements and related audit procedures. Genprex has assured that the report will be filed within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. The company does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year. Genprex is committed to maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements, as indicated by the notification signed by Ryan Confer, the President, CEO, and CFO.

More about Genprex

YTD Price Performance: -72.78%

Average Trading Volume: 1,960,087

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.31M

See more insights into GNPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue