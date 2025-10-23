Genprex Announces Positive Preclinical Data on Reqorsa

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Genprex ( (GNPX) ) has provided an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Genprex announced that its research collaborators would present positive preclinical data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EROTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics. The study highlights the effectiveness of Genprex’s lead drug candidate, Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, in treating ALK-EML4 positive non-small cell lung cancer. The data shows that the therapy induces apoptosis in cancer cells and enhances the efficacy of the ALK inhibitor, alectinib, suggesting a potential clinical trial for Reqorsa as a treatment for ALK-EML4 positive translocated NSCLC.

Genprex, Inc. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on developing gene therapies for cancer and diabetes. The company’s primary product is Reqorsa® Gene Therapy, aimed at treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other diseases.

