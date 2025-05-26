Genova Property Group Announces Directed Share Issue to Broaden Ownership

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Genova Property Group AB ( (SE:GPG) ) has issued an announcement.

Genova Property Group AB has announced a directed share issue to the general public in Sweden, offering up to 600,000 ordinary shares. This move aims to diversify the company’s ownership, improve liquidity in share trading, and enhance market awareness of Genova’s business model. The subscription price will be set at a 5% discount to the volume-weighted average price on Nasdaq Stockholm during the subscription period. This initiative is expected to benefit both existing and new shareholders by broadening the ownership base and increasing the company’s visibility among stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:GPG) stock is a Hold with a SEK52.00 price target.

More about Genova Property Group AB

Genova Property Group AB is a property company that combines property management with active project development, creating stable cash flows and long-term value growth. The company owns, manages, and develops a mix of community service, commercial, and residential properties, with a strategic presence in Stockholm, Uppsala, and southwest Sweden. As of March 2025, Genova’s property portfolio includes 75 investment properties valued at approximately SEK 7.5 billion, with a total property value of SEK 9.5 billion, including properties under construction.

Average Trading Volume: 3,739

Current Market Cap: SEK2.09B

Average Trading Volume: 3,739

Current Market Cap: SEK2.09B

