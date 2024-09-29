Genor Biopharma Welcomes New Independent Director

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited (HK:6998) has released an update.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited announces the appointment of Ms. Cui Bai as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the Audit Committee, effective from September 29, 2024. Ms. Cui brings over a decade of legal expertise in capital markets and mergers and acquisitions, aimed at enhancing the Board’s diversity and governance. Her appointment is part of the company’s ongoing effort to strengthen its leadership team and corporate strategy.

