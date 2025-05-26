Genor Biopharma Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting and Strategic Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited ( (HK:6998) ) has shared an announcement.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for June 26, 2025, in Shanghai, China. Key agenda items include the adoption of the company’s audited financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of Ernst & Young as auditors. Additionally, resolutions will be considered regarding the repurchase of shares and the issuance of additional shares, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and operational flexibility.

Genor Biopharma Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of biologics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases.

YTD Price Performance: 47.98%

Average Trading Volume: 724,486

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.33B

