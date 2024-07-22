Genmin Hosts Gabon President, Bolsters Project Support

Genmin Ltd. (AU:GEN) has released an update.

Genmin Ltd has proudly hosted the President of Gabon, General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, at its Baniaka iron ore project, marking the President’s first official visit to the site. During his tour, President Nguema expressed strong support for the project’s swift development and praised the company’s efforts in employing and training young Gabonese professionals. The visit underscores the project’s economic importance and sets the stage for future collaboration between Genmin and the Gabonese government.

