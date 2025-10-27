Genmab’s Promising Melanoma Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Investors

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Efficacy and Safety Study of Acasunlimab as Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cutaneous Melanoma That Progressed On or After Treatment With a Checkpoint Inhibitor (ABBIL1TY MELANOMA-07)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of the bispecific antibody acasunlimab, both alone and in combination with pembrolizumab, in treating advanced melanoma that has returned after prior treatment.

The interventions being tested are biological treatments: acasunlimab, known as DuoBody®-PD-L1x4-1BB, and pembrolizumab. These are administered via intravenous infusion, with acasunlimab given every six weeks, either alone or alongside pembrolizumab.

This Phase 2 study is interventional, with participants randomly assigned to different treatment groups. It follows a parallel intervention model with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment outcomes.

The study began on May 14, 2025, with primary completion expected within 15 months per participant, including screening, treatment, and follow-up phases. The latest update was submitted on October 7, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This study could significantly impact Genmab’s market position, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance if results are positive. It also positions Genmab competitively in the oncology sector, particularly against other companies developing similar therapies.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

