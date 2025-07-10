Genmab’s New Study on Advanced Melanoma: What Investors Need to Know

Genmab (Otc) ((GMAB)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Genmab is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Efficacy and Safety Study of Acasunlimab as Monotherapy and in Combination With Pembrolizumab in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory, Unresectable Locally Advanced or Metastatic Cutaneous Melanoma That Progressed On or After Treatment With a Checkpoint Inhibitor (ABBIL1TY MELANOMA-07)’. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of acasunlimab, alone and with pembrolizumab, in treating advanced melanoma that has returned after previous treatment. This trial is significant as it explores new therapeutic options for patients with limited alternatives.

The interventions being tested are biological treatments: acasunlimab, a bispecific antibody, and pembrolizumab, a cancer drug. Both are administered via intravenous infusion and aim to treat advanced melanoma by targeting specific proteins involved in tumor growth.

This Phase 2 study is randomized and open-label, meaning participants are randomly assigned to treatment groups and both researchers and participants know which treatment is being administered. The primary purpose is treatment, with no masking involved, and it follows a parallel intervention model.

The study is currently recruiting, with an estimated start date in July 2025. The study was first submitted in May 2025, with the latest update in July 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression of the study and its readiness to begin participant enrollment.

The market implications of this study are noteworthy for investors. Successful outcomes could enhance Genmab’s stock performance and investor confidence, especially given the competitive landscape in melanoma treatments. The study’s progress and results could influence market dynamics and Genmab’s position in the industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

