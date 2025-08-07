Genmab Reports Strong Financial Growth and Clinical Progress in H1 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Genmab ( (GMAB) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Genmab announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, reporting a 19% increase in revenue to $1,640 million compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by higher royalties from DARZALEX and Kesimpta, as well as increased EPKINLY sales. The company also highlighted significant progress in its clinical programs, including a submission to the FDA for Epcoritamab and promising data for Rinatabart sesutecan in endometrial cancer. Genmab’s operating profit rose to $548 million, and the company updated its revenue and operating profit guidance for 2025, reflecting higher royalty revenues.

The most recent analyst rating on (GMAB) stock is a Hold with a $31.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GMAB is a Outperform.

Genmab’s strong financial performance, characterized by robust profitability and a solid balance sheet, is the primary driver of its stock score. Technical analysis suggests some short-term bearish momentum, but the stock remains stable in the long term. Valuation metrics indicate a reasonable price relative to earnings, supporting a positive outlook.

More about Genmab

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company based in Denmark, specializing in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company focuses on innovative therapies and has a strong pipeline of products, including Epcoritamab and Rinatabart sesutecan, which are advancing in clinical trials.

Average Trading Volume: 1,361,337

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.75B

