Genmab Expands Financial Flexibility with Increased Share Capital and Warrants

The latest announcement is out from Genmab ( (GMAB) ).

On January 29, 2025, Genmab A/S announced its authorization for several financial maneuvers, including an increase in share capital and issuance of warrants and convertible debt instruments. These actions are aimed at raising capital for company growth and offer the flexibility to support their research and development efforts. The board of directors is empowered to execute these financial strategies until March 2029, indicating a long-term plan for business expansion and stakeholder engagement.

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company based in Denmark, specializing in medical research, production, and sale of related products. The company’s focus is on advancing innovative antibody therapies for the treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases.

YTD Price Performance: -6.76%

Average Trading Volume: 1,297,083

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $12.11B

