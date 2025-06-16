Genmab Executes Share Buy-back Transactions in June 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An announcement from Genmab ( (GMAB) ) is now available.

On June 16, 2025, Genmab A/S announced the execution of transactions under its share buy-back program, initiated on March 25, 2025, to repurchase up to 2.2 million shares. The program, aimed at reducing capital and fulfilling commitments under the Restricted Stock Unit program, saw the repurchase of 400 shares from June 9 to June 13, 2025, with a total value of 592,200.50 DKK. This initiative is expected to conclude by July 10, 2025, and is conducted in accordance with EU regulations, reflecting Genmab’s strategic financial management and commitment to shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GMAB) stock is a Hold with a $31.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genmab stock, see the GMAB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GMAB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GMAB is a Outperform.

Genmab’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance, with a robust balance sheet and effective cash flow management. The technical analysis also supports a positive outlook, although the stock may be nearing overbought levels. Valuation metrics are favorable, though the lack of a dividend yield is a minor drawback.

To see Spark’s full report on GMAB stock, click here.

More about Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a focus on developing innovative antibody therapeutics. Established in 1999, the company has a global presence and aims to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases through its proprietary pipeline of next-generation antibody technology platforms.

Average Trading Volume: 1,418,309

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.08B

For detailed information about GMAB stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.