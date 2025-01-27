Genky DrugStores Reports Modest Income Growth in H1 2025

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Genky DrugStores Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9267) ) has issued an announcement.

Genky DrugStores reported consolidated financial results for the first half of fiscal 2025, showing a 7.4% increase in net sales to 98,758 million yen. Despite the positive growth, the increase in operating income was modest at 4.8%, reflecting a potential challenge in cost management or competition. The company announced no revisions to its full-year forecast, maintaining a 9.3% growth prediction in net sales and a 10.9% rise in operating income, reinforcing its stable market position.

More about Genky DrugStores Co., Ltd.

Genky DrugStores Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily operating in the retail sector, with a focus on drugstores. The company offers a range of health and beauty products, aiming at serving the Japanese market.

YTD Price Performance: -3.36%

Average Trading Volume: 52,247

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen92.7B

