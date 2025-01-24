Genius Metals Inc. Raises $947,000 in Private Placement for Expansion

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Genius Metals, Inc. ( (TSE:GENI) ) is now available.

Genius Metals Inc. successfully completed the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement, raising a total of $947,000 through the issuance of 11,837,500 units. The funds are intended to support the development of projects in Québec and Morocco and general working capital, positioning the company for potential growth.

More about Genius Metals, Inc.

Genius Metals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company’s primary market focus includes growth opportunities in Québec and Morocco.

YTD Price Performance: 6.25%

Average Trading Volume: 52,791

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$9.85M

