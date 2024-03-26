Genius Group Welcomes New CFO to Spearhead Growth

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has released an update.

Genius Group Limited, a frontrunner in AI-powered education, has appointed Adrian Reese as their new Chief Financial Officer to bolster the company’s accelerated growth plans. Reese brings a wealth of global financial management experience from his tenure at Morgan Stanley and AlTi Tiedemann Global. His role will be instrumental in propelling the company’s mission to revolutionize education through their AI and acceleration initiatives.

