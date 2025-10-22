Genius Group Repurchases Warrants, Releases Liens

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Genius Group Limited ( (GNS) ).

On October 21, 2025, Genius Group Limited, a company involved in the education sector, entered into an agreement with Alto Opportunity Master Fund, SPC to repurchase 1,344,500 warrants for its ordinary shares previously issued to Ayrton. This transaction, valued at $1.8 million, resulted in the release of all liens Ayrton had on Genius Group’s assets, and both parties exchanged mutual releases, potentially improving Genius Group’s financial flexibility and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GNS) stock is a Sell with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Genius Group Limited stock, see the GNS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GNS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GNS is a Underperform.

Genius Group Limited’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, with significant losses and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. These factors contribute to a low overall stock score.

More about Genius Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,882,131

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $73.62M

