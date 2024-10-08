GenIP Plc Reports Strong Start for GenAI Services

GenIP Plc (GB:GNIP) has released an update.

GenIP Plc, a provider of Generative Artificial Intelligence services, has reported a strong start for its GenAI enhanced services, with orders totaling around $121,000 since their launch on September 1, 2024. This impressive figure represents over 40% of the company’s full-year revenue from legacy services in 2023, and includes significant client engagements such as executing over 80 Invention Evaluator analytical assessments and doubling the order pace from a major Fortune 500 technology company. With its participation in key international technology transfer events and ongoing discussions with research organizations, GenIP is optimistic about the future growth of its new orders.

