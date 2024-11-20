GenIP Plc Expands Global Reach with Major AI Orders

GenIP Plc (GB:GNIP) has released an update.

GenIP Plc, a leader in Generative AI services, has secured a major order from a Fortune 100 technology company and signed its first agreement in Saudi Arabia, marking significant milestones in its expansion strategy. The company is actively negotiating with over 50 potential clients globally, highlighting its growing influence in the tech industry. With 195 orders for its analytical assessments since September 2024, GenIP is poised for further growth in the AI-driven market.

